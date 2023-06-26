Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $29.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 57.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $188,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,442,599.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $188,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,442,599.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $832,365. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

