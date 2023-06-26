Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Has $310,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,162,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,706 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $195,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 24,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 57.2% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 12,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.3% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $138.85 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $405.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

