Lakewood Asset Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $123.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,364 shares of company stock valued at $30,371,135 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.