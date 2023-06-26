Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Lam Research by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.8 %

LRCX opened at $608.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $644.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

