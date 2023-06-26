Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 30,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,162,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,035,000 after buying an additional 1,311,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $138.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.71 and a 200 day moving average of $136.53. The company has a market cap of $405.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

