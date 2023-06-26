Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Lantheus by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $34,226.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,285. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus stock opened at $92.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.60. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

