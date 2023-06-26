Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $8.39 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,400.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 877,364 shares of company stock worth $30,371,135. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $123.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.33 and a 200-day moving average of $103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

