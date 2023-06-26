Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $846,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,583.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Alphabet by 28.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,390,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,025,000 after acquiring an additional 743,571 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 22,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.21.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.