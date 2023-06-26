Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Reduced by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.22.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $374.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.79 and a twelve month high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.