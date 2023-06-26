Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 502,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,967,000 after buying an additional 56,437 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Chevron by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 29,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 21,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $151.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

