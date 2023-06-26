Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 751 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $270,412,000 after buying an additional 59,444 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Independent Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA opened at $422.09 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

