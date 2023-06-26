Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Trimmed by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $442.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $443.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.98 and its 200-day moving average is $366.66.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

