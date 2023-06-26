Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masco by 1,031.4% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,950 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Masco by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,716,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $55.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

