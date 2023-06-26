Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 521 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 453.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 243.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 39,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares in the company, valued at $117,819,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,718.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,819,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of WSC opened at $46.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $565.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

