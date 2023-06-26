Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 184.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 166.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 417,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,430,000 after purchasing an additional 261,192 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $103.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.21. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.