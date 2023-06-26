Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 112 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $70,174,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 201,973.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 416,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,114,000 after acquiring an additional 416,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,676,000 after acquiring an additional 319,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,225,000 after purchasing an additional 296,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW opened at $90.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.