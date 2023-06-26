Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 70 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $150.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day moving average of $152.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of -161.63, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -438.71%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

