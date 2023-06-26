Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Totem Point Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $123.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.81. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 877,364 shares of company stock valued at $30,371,135. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

