Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.6% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $148.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $349.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.63 and its 200-day moving average is $147.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

