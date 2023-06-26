Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.6% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $186.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $256.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

