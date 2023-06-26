Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 116 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.7% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Visa by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $229.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.28. The company has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.