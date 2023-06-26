McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.0 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $93.79 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.36.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

