McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $151.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $286.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

