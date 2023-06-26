Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 239,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.48 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.90. The stock has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

