Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $114.60 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

