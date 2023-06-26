MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 482,528 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET opened at $53.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

