Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

