Mondi (LON:MNDI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,173.59

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,173.59 ($15.02) and last traded at GBX 1,184.50 ($15.16), with a volume of 153542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,185 ($15.16).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($21.50) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,823 ($23.33) to GBX 1,606 ($20.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Mondi Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.29, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,267.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,365.37.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

