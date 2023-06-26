MRA Advisory Group Acquires 2,697 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MRA Advisory Group raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $216.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.