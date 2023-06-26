MRA Advisory Group Sells 408 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MRA Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $300.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.65 and its 200 day moving average is $303.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.