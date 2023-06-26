MRA Advisory Group Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MRA Advisory Group cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 36.4% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $186.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $256.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.