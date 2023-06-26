Mutual Advisors LLC Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,282.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,396.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1,774.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,266.21 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.21 by ($1.97). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.