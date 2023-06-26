Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $631,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $774,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,213,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ GEHCV opened at $56.00 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $66.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.