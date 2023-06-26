Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $507,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in DocuSign by 203.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in DocuSign by 35.4% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 55.2% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 215.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 44,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $50.08 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.09, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

