National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 110,134 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 375.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,134 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 30.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 50,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $80.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

