National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 607,631 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,101 shares of the airline’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,893 shares of the airline’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 176,605 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 57.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.87.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.26 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

