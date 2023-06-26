National Bank of Canada FI Buys 35,030 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $107.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.62. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

