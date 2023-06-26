National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,229 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AMETEK by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $156.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.98 and a 52 week high of $158.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

