National Bank of Canada FI Has $11.41 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $452.69 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $435.43 and its 200-day moving average is $419.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

