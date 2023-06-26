National Bank of Canada FI Has $11.47 Million Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $11,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $76.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average is $75.25.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

