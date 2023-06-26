National Bank of Canada FI Has $9.59 Million Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,846 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Livent were worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Livent Stock Performance

NYSE LTHM opened at $25.86 on Monday. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Livent Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.