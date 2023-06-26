National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,918 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

