National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 1,199 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $3,078,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELV opened at $450.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $458.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.87 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.27.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

