National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1,472.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,874 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,096 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $57.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

