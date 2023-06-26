National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,581 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $111.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.