National Bank of Canada FI Sells 2,535 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $171.15 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.13 and a 200-day moving average of $216.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

