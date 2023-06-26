National Bank of Canada FI Sells 9,738 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,573 shares of company stock worth $3,610,508 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $135.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.03 and its 200 day moving average is $131.64.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

