National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,145,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,404 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in National Grid were worth $77,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in National Grid by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,991,000 after buying an additional 239,938 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Grid by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after buying an additional 131,545 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in National Grid by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,269,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,416,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in National Grid by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,887,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.99) to GBX 1,280 ($16.38) in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.82) to GBX 1,050 ($13.44) in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.72) to GBX 1,275 ($16.31) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,176.25.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $66.57 on Monday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $2.3458 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

