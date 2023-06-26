NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 626,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 102,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $74.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

