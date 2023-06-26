Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stake Cut by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in Nucor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 0.3 %

NUE opened at $153.79 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.24 and a 200-day moving average of $150.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

